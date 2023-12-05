How to Fix the Disney Dreamlight Valley not Updating Issue

Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a popular game that has recently been experiencing some issues with updates since the last patch.

Players have reported that despite receiving notifications of an update, they are not seeing any new quests or paths in their game. This article will guide you through some steps to resolve this issue.

How to Solve the Disney Dreamlight Valley Not Updating Issue

It appears that the issue might be on Steam’s end rather than a problem with the game itself. Some players have reported that their game was fixed after some time, suggesting that waiting while the developers work on a fix is the only solution.

Wait for the Update to Fully Roll Out

It’s worth noting that the update will not show up to all players at the same time. Depending on many things, such as your region or how the devs decided to distribute the update, it can take a couple of hours for the update to be available for you to download. So, if you are experiencing this issue, it might be worth waiting for a couple of hours to see if the update appears. Chances are, it won’t take long for you to enjoy Disney Dreamlight Valley’s newest update.

What Not to Do

Do not uninstall the game to force an update. The servers might be overworked, resulting in the game not downloading at all. While it can be frustrating to experience issues with game updates, it’s important to remember that these issues are often temporary and can be resolved with a little patience. If you’re experiencing the Disney Dreamlight Valley not updating issue, try waiting for a couple of hours to see if the update appears. If the issue persists, the best approach is to contact customer support.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023