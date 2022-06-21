How to fix the Failed to Login error in Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been a sensation many times over and this success is extremely well-deserved for its unique gameplay that always keeps content fresh and keeps fans returning to the experience. Whether you’re just wanting a solo journey in-game or want to team up with your chosen people while playing through it, you always will have that option! However, actually getting into the game can be particularly difficult if a certain error keeps appearing and that is the ‘failed to login’ error in Fall Guys. This guide article will take you through some of the steps you can take to attempt to fix this issue that may appear for you.

Fixing the Failed to Login Error in Fall Guys

In order to fix this error, there are a few methods that you can utilize to try and fix the issue, these are:

Method/Fix Process Check your internet connection and reset it Although this may seem like a very simple method, sometimes it can make all the difference. You will need an internet connection to connect fully to Fall Guys so making sure your internet connection is running should be the first thing you check. If it is running and you still can’t connect, try a reset of the internet and try again. If playing on Console, use a wired connection Including the previous method, you could also try a wired connection for the game and look to see if that fixes it. Check the status of the Fall Guys servers There is a possibility that the actual servers for Fall Guys are down or are getting maintenance so be sure to check the status of the fall guys servers. Verify your Game Files Another process that sometimes assists with connection issues is to verify your game files. For the Epic Games Store this can be done by going to your library and pressing on the three dots that appear. When you are in the menu of the three dots, press on the ‘Verify’ option. Contact Fall Guys Support You can also contact Fall Guys support or go to their support page if none of this seemed to fix the connection issue.

These methods should fix any connection issues you are having with logging into the game. It should be noted that at the time of writing, Fall Guys is currently aware of a log-in issue and they are working on fixing this as soon as possible. You will be back to playing Fall Guys the way you want to extremely soon!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and (Epic Games Store) on PC.