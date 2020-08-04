Does Fall Guys Have Split Screen Multiplayer?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is the latest multiplayer battle royale craze, but it offers a different take on the last man standing formula than most other games. Rather than shooting every other player you see as a circle closes in, Fall Guys places you and a bunch of other people in crazy obstacle courses and other mini-game, complete with wacky physics to match. Fall Guys has proven to be a multiplayer hit, but does the game have local multiplayer or split-screen?

Does Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Have Split-Screen?

At the moment, Fall Guys only features online multiplayer. There is no local multiplayer, split-screen, or couch co-op. Just because it is not in the game right now doesn’t mean it will never happen though. Developer Mediatonic has stated that they are interested in bringing split-screen to Fall Guys sometime in the future, especially if community requests keep coming in for couch co-op support.

“We’d love to have split screen but at some point during development we had to cut it in order to get the game finished in time,” wrote Mediatonic in a Reddit AMA. “It’s a HUGE undertaking from so many disciplines and we decided it would be better not to spread ourselves too thin and make sure the game we delivered is up to par. That said, you never know what might come post launch! I’d certainly love to play split screen and it gets requested TONS by the community.”

Many popular multiplayer games, even large scale battle royales like Fortnite, have added split-screen multiplayer either at launch or in a post-launch patch, so there’s a possibility Fall Guys could follow suit. The game has amassed a huge amount of popularity, largely due to the major presence it has had on Twitch throughout its closed beta periods, so there’s a decent chance Mediatonic will try to add local multiplayer to Fall Guys if fans keep requesting the feature.