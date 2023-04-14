Image: Ubisoft

Are you wondering how to Fix the FOXTROT-01 error in XDefiant? You finally received an email with instructions on accessing the closed beta. Great! But now you are receiving the FOXTROT-01 error when arriving at the title screen after launching the game. Unfortunately, this frustrating issue is happening to many players like you, hoping who had dreams dashed of playing the XDefiant closed beta. Here is what we know about the FOXTROT-01 error.

How to Fix XDefiant FOXTROT-01 Error

The FOXTROT-01 error in XDefiant happens when the game’s servers are down. Unfortunately, this means you can do nothing to fix the issue other than wait for Ubisoft to address the issues causing the server outages. The best thing you can do is follow the official XDefiant Twitter page so you stay up to date with the latest news regarding the XDefiant Closed Beta.

While this answer is frustrating, this is why Ubisoft is allowing more players into their closed beta so they can find and address issues such as the FOXTROT-01 error. In addition, Ubisoft has already quickly addressed similar issues and will stabilize the servers long before the closed beta is opened.

As an example of Ubisoft addressing these issues quickly, they released a tweet released an hour ago by Ubisoft on the XDefiant Twitter page stating they have implemented minor fixes that are already helping with server stability and lag. With these fixes, you should notice an improvement in the matchmaking time and fewer errors like FOXTROT-01.

We've implemented a few smaller fixes that are helping server stability. There should be a noticeable improvement to matchmaking time and a diminishing number of errors.



We're continuing to work on the issue to get the best experience possible — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) April 14, 2023

There have been multiple rounds of beta, including a technical test and insider beta, with little to no issues. However, the closed beta is open to many more players, which is a good stress test for Ubisoft’s server. This will allow them to get the server running as smoothly as possible for when XDefiant releases.

