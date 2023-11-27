How to Fix the “League of Legends Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings” Issue

Image: Riot Games

Did you get a message saying that “League of Legends cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode settings” and now are wondering how to fix it?

This is a recurring issue that many players have to deal with from time to time. This problem can be frustrating, especially when you’re eager to jump into the game. But don’t worry! This article will guide you through some simple steps to resolve this issue.

The League of Legends Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings Issue and How to Fix It

Update Your Windows OS and the Game

The first thing you should do is check if your Windows OS and the game itself are up-to-date. An outdated version of Windows or League of Legends is often the cause of the compatibility mode issue. Here’s how you can update them:

Update Windows: Press the “Windows + I keys” to open Settings. Then, go to “Update & Security.” Now, click on “Windows Updates>Check for Updates.” Restart your PC for the changes to take effect. Update League of Legends: The developers of League of Legends frequently release updates to fix any bugs in the game. Therefore, make sure to check for any available updates to fix the issue. You can check for updates on the client from where you downloaded the game.

Reinstall League of Legends

If updating your Windows and the game doesn’t work, you might need to reinstall League of Legends. You can probably do it through the client, or you can do it via the Add or Remove Programs Widows feature.

Other Potential Fixes

Some players have found success with other methods. If none of the methods above have worked for you, try to launch the game by signing into Valorant and switching the game to League PBE while Valorant is updating. It might be also worth trying to right-click on the launcher, select “troubleshoot compatibility”, and set it to Windows 8 compatibility.

This compatibility issue can be a nuisance, but it’s usually not too difficult to fix. By following the steps outlined in this article, you should be able to resolve the issue and get back to enjoying your game. Remember, if all else fails, you can always reach out to the player support team for help.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023