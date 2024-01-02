How to Fix the Stamina Not Regenerating Bug in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Many players have encountered a bug in LEGO Fortnite where stamina stops regenerating. Is there a way to fix it? How?

This issue seems to occur well enough to make part of the community aware of it. While it’s not a serious problem, it can be annoying. Although there is a somewhat easy fix, the solution doesn’t prevent the problem from recurring. If this happens to you, here’s exactly what you need to do.

What to Do if Stamina Stops Regenerating in LEGO Fortnite?

Reload the Game

It appears that this issue will resolve itself when the player dies or when you reload the game. Sadly, neither of these solutions are ideal ways to handle the issue. Reloading the game is not only time-consuming and annoying, but you might also encounter other bugs and issues in LEGO Fortnite, including being separated from your backpack.

Letting your character die is also not a good idea. There may be times when you might not have selected the closest spawn point to recover your backpack. The game might respawn you in a very dangerous area, and without weapons or gear, it could be really complicated to get out of it.

The Parachute Solution

There is a workaround that works sometimes. You must jump and use your parachute as soon as you see your stamina depleting, even when you’re not running. This will make your stamina restart, but it might not work if you took too long to realize what was happening.

No Fix in the Horizon

This issue often deeply affects players, completely draining their stamina, often when running around and exploring. While this issue is not widespread, it can put some players in a very difficult situation and cause a lot of frustration. Not being able to run when facing a large number of dangerous creatures can cause you to die in a very dangerous area or an area of difficult access.

We hope that you won’t find your stamina bar suddenly drained when you’re in the middle of an important or dangerous situation. If you do see it happening, either immediately jump in, use your parachute to see if your stamina starts regenerating again, or leave the game and come back. It is annoying, but it’s better than risking dying and losing everything.