How to Fix the Starfield Eye of the Storm Quest Bug

It wouldn’t be a Bethesda game if it didn’t have some bugs and glitches. Some are minor, where the player can look past it, but the occasional mission-breaking ones prevent progression. Take the Eye of the Storm quest bug, for example, where the game informs you to “wait for the transfer process to complete,” but it never completes. This guide will cover fixing Starfield’s Eye of the Storm quest bug.

Starfield Eye of the Storm Bug Fix

There are a few methods one can take to fix the Eye of the Storm quest bug in Starfield. The first and best way to fix the bug is to load the most recent save before the bug started. This will reset everything in the game and give you another chance to complete the objective, possibly bypassing the bug the second time.

If you load your most recent save and the bug happens again, your next best bet is to close the Starfield app and restart your system entirely. Loading back into the game and trying to complete the objective have been known to fix the bug for players.

Eye of the Storm Quest Bug Fix on PC

If you are on PC, and the methods mentioned previously don’t work, then there are additional steps you can take. First, press the ~ (tilde) key to open the commands menu. Next, input ‘SetStage 001EF7F2 500’ and press enter. This should reset your objective, possibly avoiding the bug altogether.

If none of these methods work to fix the Eye of the Storm quest bug in Starfield, then you may have to contact Bethesda’s support team directly. You can get the support team information by visiting the official Bethesda support team website!

If it comes down to contacting Bethesda, you may have to wait a while before you get an answer. The good news is that there are many other missions to do in Starfield, so take the time to explore the galaxy!

- This article was updated on September 29th, 2023