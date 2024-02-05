How to Fix the Wyvern Boss Glitch in Enshrouded

Image: Keen Games

The wyvern boss glitch in Enshrouded has affected many players who use dedicated servers to play the game. That said, is there a way to fix it?

Enshrouded is a survival game that allows players to use shared worlds to enjoy the game with friends. However, the game’s multiplayer mode has some known issues, and the one that happens during the Fell WispWyvern boss fight is more than just annoying. This glitch causes players to be attacked even if they are not present at the boss fight location.

What is The Wyvern Boss Glitch in Enshrouded and How to Fix It

Image: Keen Games

The wyvern boss glitch in Enshrouded occurs when a player engages the Fell WispWyvern boss in the Pikemead arena. The glitch triggers the boss’s Shroud Meteor spell to hit all players in the party, regardless of their location on the map. The Fell WispWyvern’s Shroud Meteor glitch has caused players who were not even present at the boss fight to experience sudden explosions at their bases. The Fell WispWyvern’s global attack can cause the destruction of Altars and chests, leading to the loss of many important items.

Currently, there is no official fix for this glitch. However, players can take certain measures to lessen its impact and assist the developers in resolving the issue:

Stay Together: If a member of your party is planning to fight the boss, make sure you join them. This way, you can be prepared for the Shroud Meteor spell. Secure Your Base: Before engaging the boss, ensure that your base and valuable resources are well-protected or stored in a safe location. Report the Glitch: If you encounter this glitch, report it to the game developers. This will help them understand the issue better and work on a fix.

Remember, these are just temporary solutions. The game developers are likely working on a fix for this glitch. Until then, stay alert and keep your bases secure.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024