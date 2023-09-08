How to Fix Unable to Connect to 2K Server in NBA 2K24

Image: 2K Games

If you dived into NBA 2K24 from the get-go, it is likely that you have already come face to face with a few unable to connect to server errors, which can in some cases make the game unplayable. But is it possible to fix the Unable to Connect to 2K Server error in NBA 2K24? And if so, how?

How to Fix the Unable to Connect to 2K and Problem With Your Connection Errors in NBA 2K24

As the server connection errors in NBA 2K24, including the 4b538e50 one, can happen when either the game’s servers are facing problems, or when you are facing instability in your connection, there’s no guaranteed way to solve it.

But that does not mean there’s no way to fix them, as, in the chance that the error originates from your end, you can fix it by in most cases restarting your modem and/or device. It is also possible to fix the errors by turning your device’s connection on and off and then starting the application, as well as by simply updating your game. As the problem does not lie in the game’s files, deleting and reinstalling NBA 2K24 won’t fix the Unable to Connect to 2K errors.

In the case of mode-specific Problem With Your Connection Errors, like the 60cb1c7e MyTEAM one, going with a different lineup can inexplicably solve it.

If none of the mentioned methods work, then the problem most likely lies in the game’s servers and will be fixed when they are up and running perfectly again.

To identify whether or not the error originates from your end or 2K’s, you can check out the current state of the NBA 2K24 servers by heading to the official NBA 2K24 Server Status page. Staying up to date with the game’s official channels on X (formally Twitter) can also help you avoid the stress that comes with entering the game but not being able to play it fully.

This guide was made while playing 2K24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 8th, 2023