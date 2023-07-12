How to Fix Valorant “Could Not Enter Matchmaking” Error

Image: Riot Games

Valorant is a purely multiplayer game, so the only way to play it is to join a match with other players. This means that the “Could Not Enter Matchmaking” error prevents you from playing the game entirely, so many Valorant players understandably want to know how to get rid of it and resume their sessions. Here’s how to fix the “Could Not Enter Matchmaking” error in Valorant.

How to Fix “Could Not Enter Matchmaking” Error in Valorant

Encountering the “Could Not Enter Matchmaking” error in Valorant doesn’t usually mean anything’s wrong with the version of the game you downloaded onto your computer; it just means you’re experiencing a connection issue. Various issues can cause the glitch, ranging from an interruption in your Internet connection, internal problems within a specific Valorant’s server, or even an overabundance of players on the server.

If you encounter the “Could Not Enter Matchmaking” error, check if your local Valorant server is experiencing wide-scale connection issues. You can do this by going to https://status.riotgames.com/ and typing your language and the region your Valorant account is in into the search box. If you aren’t sure which country your Valorant server operates in, you can check by clicking the cog icon in the top right corner of the screen, scroll to “About,” then “Server,” and you should see the name of your local server.

Suppose there aren’t any issues within your local server. In that case, it’s possible that you encountered a random connection issue that could be tied to a temporary dip in bandwidth or other problems. If this is the case, you may be able to resolve the error by logging out of the Matchmaker and trying to connect to a lobby again. With any luck, you can jump into the closest game without any further issues.

If the issue persists, you’ll want to check if your Internet connection is experiencing any problems. You can usually check your internet connection by looking at the network icon in the bottom right corner of your screen. If the icon is a globe with liens through it, your Internet connection is down, and you’ll need to head over to your Control Panel and try troubleshooting the issue.

If all of these fixes fail, here are a few general fixes that could resolve whatever is causing the issue.

Exit Valorant and restart the game.

Restart the Riot Client.

Update the Riot Client.

Reset your router/unplug your router.

Restart your computer.

Check your firewall settings.

Check your antivirus settings.

If none of these work, then your only option may be to wait and try to re-enter the Matchmaker later. By then, whatever is causing the “Coudl Not Enter Matchmaker” error will hopefully be resolved.