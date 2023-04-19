How to fix ‘cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode’ in VALORANT

Image: Riot Games

Are you running into an error in Valorant that tells you the game “cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode?” This error code is a huge pain and has been happening a lot for various players. The good news is that players can take a few steps to fix this issue and get back into the game as soon as possible. Don’t worry — we got you covered.

Possible fix for ‘cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode’ error in VALORANT

Below you will find the steps the community has figured out to solve this issue — although it isn’t one hundred percent guaranteed to work.

Run the game through the executable file found in the games folder. Remove the administrative rights you may have given to the game VALORANT by clicking on the game’s executable file and selecting properties. Navigate to the compatibility tab and remove the check box next to the selection that states, “Run this program as an administrator.” Follow the same steps for your Riot executable file as well. Restart your PC and reopen the game to see if the error has gone away.

The “cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode” error usually happens when players try to run the game through a desktop shortcut — so more often than not these steps will help fix this issue.

If the fix mentioned above doesn’t do the trick, then your second option is to run the game in Compatability mode. You can do this by entering your Executable file for Valorant, checking the box that says “Run this program in compatibility mode for,” and setting it to Windows 8.

You must restart your PC after trying everything mentioned above, and if the game continues to show the same error, then it is time to reach out to the official Valorant support team. You can do this by heading to the official Valorant support webpage, heading to the error page, and submitting a ticket — the team for the game should get back to you soon.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023