Valorant is played by thousands each day and with the vast player numbers, whenever an error code pops up it can cause a lot of confusion amongst players when they are wanting to get back into the game in order to play. Over the last while, some people have been getting an error code by the name of ‘Error Code 19’ appearing for them that stops them from fully accessing Valorant. It is tied to a Riot client-side issue. This guide article will take you through the process of how to fix Valorant error code 19.

Fixing Valorant Error Code 19

There are a few methods that you can try in order to fix the Valorant Error code 19. The table below will list some of the methods that you may want to utilize in order to attempt to fix the error code.

Method Details Re-install the Riot Launcher/Client One of the best ways to solve this error code is by re-installing the Riot launcher/Client. The issue is tied to the client more often than not so a full re-install of the client may have you fixing error code 19 in no time. Restart your Internet Be sure to try and restart your internet just to check if that will solve the error code. Due to the fact that the error code relates to connecting to services, there is a chance it could be an internet-related fix that is needed at the time. Restart the Game This is one of the first methods that you will likely want to try. If you do a simple reboot of the game, there is a chance that the error code may automatically fix meaning you won’t have to worry about any of the previous steps. Re-install Valorant If all else doesn’t work, you can also try reinstalling Valorant instead!

One of those fixes should have likely solved the error code 19 for you and now you will be able to reconnect to the game and get back into the experience! Time to get those highlights rolling!

Valorant is playable at this very moment on PC.