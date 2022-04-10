Valorant Clips: How to Watch Replays in Valorant (2022)

Valorant has many players who enjoy content creation and sharing their creations with others across the community. In turn, some people may want to collect a lot of clips of their gameplay to assist them with the content creation process. In turn, many players may be looking for ways to record their gameplay and watch replays within Valorant. This guide article will take you through the process of how to watch Valorant match replays.

How To Watch Valorant Replays

Unfortunately, there is no in-game way of being able to create and watch replays of matches. However, there is a loophole in the form of using external tools in order to record your matches and then you can of course watch them back. These strategies apply to any region that you will be playing Valorant on.

You can opt to use OBS to record the game if you are already familiar with that tool. It is highly recommended throughout the community for any game content creation and has been utilized for years across gaming for broadcasting and other similar creation pursuits. However, there is another way of recording your replays and whether you are just a player wanting to see your replays, this will make use of something that most people will have access to already on their PC or laptop.

If you have a Nvidia GPU, you will be able to utilize the ‘Instant Replay’ functionality built within the Geforce Experience for Nvidia. Simply boot up Valorant and then you will need to press Alt and Z at the same time. When the Nvidia overlay appears, simply click on the ‘Instant Replay’ setting and then set the replay length to a time that would be suitable for your capture. Now activate the Instant Replay and then when you are playing, you can press Alt and F10 to get a replay of whatever you have done in that time.

Hopefully, if there is ever a console release of Valorant there will be a built-in replay functionality for the game.

Valorant is available now on PC.