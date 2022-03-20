Valorant Region Change: How to Play in a Different Region

Here's how to change region in Valorant!

March 20th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Change-region-Valorant

Valorant has amassed an exponentially growing player base that always has a lot of activity in terms of streaming the experience. Players have been enjoying the fast-paced and strategic gameplay when working through the many diverse maps that the game offers. Some players have recently been wanting to change the region that they play on in terms of the servers and thus this guide article has been designed in order to give you details on how to change your region in Valorant.

Changing Valorant Region

There are a few ways to change your region in Valorant but are better to utilize than certain other methods. Unfortunately, when you create a Riot ID, the region that it is linked with will be your main region. However, if you have an incorrect region and are not able to play with others from your region, the main way to change your region for Valorant is by going to the Valorant Support website page and following the steps to do so through that method.

If you are planning to pick up the game and play with some of the latest agents you will be wanting to make sure that you are on the correct region server. As noted, going to the support page is the main method in order to change your region for Valorant.

Some players have also utilized a VPN while creating their Riot ID to have it linked to another region, however, I personally wouldn’t recommend this method in order to avoid any complications with your account in the future. The support team will likely be able to help you change your region if you really need it changed for your account. With the information that Valorant may be arriving for consoles soon, more and more players will be joining the experience and wanting to know how to change their region.

Valorant is available now on PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Valorant
Valorant
Valorant Could Be Heading to Consoles Soon Based on Riot Job Listing
Official cover image for Valorant article.
Valorant – How to Redeem Codes
Valorant Neon cover image.
Valorant Neon Agent Breakdown: Abilities, Trailer, Gameplay
Valorant Update 3.12 Patch Notes
Valorant Update 3.12 Patch Notes
Trending on AOTF
Official Elden Ring cover image.
Elden Ring: 5 Amazing Early Game Armor Sets & How to Get Them
Best Great Rune in Elden Ring
Best Great Rune in Elden Ring: Ranking All 6 Runes From Worst to Best
Elden Ring Blaidd Questline
Best Quests in Elden Ring: The Top 10 Side Quests in the Game, Ranked
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Review
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Switch Review