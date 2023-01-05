Valorant, like almost all live-service games, is a lot of fun until you run into the inevitable error. Live-service games are prone to more errors since there are constant updates and changes made to them. If you have experienced Error 59 in Valorant, here is how to fix it and get back to figuring out which character you like the best.

How to Fix Error 59 in Valorant

Error 59 in Valorant targets your login queue and forces it to fail. There are several simple fixes that are surefire ways to fix the error and get back into the game.

The first fix for Error 59 in Valorant is to restart the game. A quick refresh of the game is sometimes all it takes to fix a login error like Error 59. Whether you are on Game Pass, Battle.net, or playing Valorant directly from your desktop, simply close out of it and relaunch into it.

If you are still experiencing this pesky Error 59 bug, the next fix to try is to restart your PC. Oftentimes with errors and bugs, all you need to do to fix them is to restart your PC. You can simply press the restart button or, if you want a better, more clean restart, shutdown your PC entirely, wait a few seconds, and then boot it up again.

The last thing that should fix the Error 59 bug in Valorant if the other fixes didn’t work is to delete and reinstall Valorant. Your Valorant files may have something corrupting them. Deleting the game and reinstalling it will give you a clean slate and wipe away any existing corruption.

One of those fixes will help you get rid of the Error 59 bug in Valorant. You can also check to see if the Valorant servers are down as well. Patches and fixes constantly get rolled out from Riot Games so keep an eye out for a big fix of Error 59 from them. In the meantime, we hope one of these fix ideas helps.

Valorant is available now on PC and Game Pass.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023