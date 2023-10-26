How to Free Roam as Venom in Spider-Man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allows players to take on the role of Venom during the game’s Don’t Be Scared main mission, which sees him bite and break his way through many unlucky enemies. But can you free-roam while controlling him?

Well, it turns out that you can by making use of a simple but dangerous glitch. Here’s how to free roam as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to Free Roam as Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

As pointed out by Youtuber Ellemen in their How To Free Roam As Venom video, you can free roam with Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by first playing through the Don’t Be Scared mission until Venom escapes the building and reaches the streets. Don’t Be Scared will be the game’s overall 25th Main Mission and will be triggered after Peter heads to Oscorp Tower to destroy the Symbiote.

Once that happens, head toward the building featuring the BLACKMAN Brothers billboard and then climb it by spanning the jump button. After reaching the top of the building, you will be able to trigger the glitch by heading right until you reach an invisible wall. Now just head left and jump off the building to take Venom for a spin around town.

While exploring New York with Venom, you won’t be able to tackle any crimes in progress. Venom will also be unable to swing through the buildings and will only be able to use his jump and dash for off-the-ground locomotion. According to Ellemen, using the glitch may cause your save data to be corrupted, as well as give birth to game-breaking bugs. To avoid that, make sure that you trigger the glitch in an alternative save.

This guide was made while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023