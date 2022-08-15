How to Gather Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

There are so many resources in Tower of Fantasy that it is hard to keep track of where each one comes from. Many of the resources you will find in your inventory will be something that you have no idea where it came from. Crystals are one of these resources in Tower of Fantasy that you will have a few of but need to go farm more of them. Let’s go over where you can find crystals in Tower of Fantasy so you can keep your inventory all stocked up.

Where to Find Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

You will constantly need crystals to provide XP for your weapons so you can level them up. There are also crystals for each element that you need in order to ascend your weapons to a higher level cap and it is important to not confuse the regular XP crystals with the Dark Crystals that you use to buy supplies in the shop.

One of the simplest ways to get regular crystals is to buy them from the merchant in Banges, if you have been to Banges before, you can select the crystals in your inventory and press the “can be purchased from merchant” option to have a waypoint placed on the merchant you can buy them from.

If you would prefer to farm your crystals or need more than the shop can offer, you will need to hunt down the crystal clusters that can be found all across the land. Simply climb up onto a high mountain or hill and look around to find a cluster of crystals or two.

You can also find the elemental crystal clusters that will need a specific element to be broken, if you don’t have a weapon that has the element you need, you should be able to find some of the elemental orbs nearby that you can throw at the cluster to break them.

The final way for you to get crystals is to open chests and supply caches. Whenever you open one, you have a chance to get crystals out of it. However, getting crystals this way could be considered a waste considering all the other items you could get out of the caches. If you need any more help with Tower of Fantasy make sure to check out our other guides.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, IOS and Android.