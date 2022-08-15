Dark Crystals are a precious currency in Tower of Fantasy, and although they may seem reasonable to obtain, holding onto them can be tricky as it’s tempting to spend them on more Black, Gold, or Red Nucleus items, or Proof of Purchase/Special Vouchers. They’re flexible in their uses, but far from plentiful, and you’ll find you can easily spend them and run out, given that it costs 150 Dark Crystals to get any of the aforementioned items. There are several ways you can get or even approach farming this item, so read on for our guide on How to Get Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy!

How to Get Dark Crystals in Tower of Fantasy | Dark Crystal Farming guide

In farming Dark Crystals, milestones will be your earliest, most stable source, so keep an eye on your Adventure menu, with Weekly Activities, World Exploration, Challenges, Achievements, Wanderer’s Log Chapter challenges, and Level Packs being good options. Joining a crew is also a good idea, as you’ll find that if your crew ranks highly enough, you’ll generate a healthy income for you and your crewmates. Participation in events, ranking in PvP, and the 7-day sign-in bonus are surefire ways to get more, and finally, the Battle Pass option has both unpaid and paid bonuses as you progress which give Dark Crystals as rewards in Tower of Fantasy.

While the above methods will gain you a great amount of these, they can be easily spent, so you should be mindful of how they’re used, as you’ll often be tempted by the game’s gacha mechanics. It might be a wise investment to bank them for a Clotho Supply Pod for 10 Gold Nuclei at massive discounts (or free if you’re patient!) should you choose to spend them on this, and avoid trying to spend Tanium on it if at all possible, but this is also an option, where you can pay with your own money to get Dark Crystals. But in general, there are lots of ways to get Dark Crystals, but you have to save them as much as possible to use them more efficiently, so spend wisely.

Tower of Fantasy launched globally for PC, iOS, and Android devices on August 10th, 2022.