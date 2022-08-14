Tower of Fantasy Clotho Supply Pod Explained

As you make your way through the exciting world of Aida in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll be able to get your hands on plenty of exciting weapons and characters through the game’s Gatcha System. One of the best ways to get characters is by using the Golden Nucleus, which will allow you to summon either 1 or 10 Simulacrum at a time. However, if you’re looking to save some money, there’s an excellent way to do that.

Enter the Clotho Supply Pod, a slightly confusing system that will allow players to score a bit of a discount on some of this premium currency, but it may seem like absolute rocket science the first time that you make your way into this menu. How does it work, and what’s the best way to utilize the system? Let’s dive into the details, and see why this is one of the best parts of the game.

How Does The Clotho Supply Pod Work In Tower of Fantasy

If you’re looking to get your hands on new characters, weapons, and other items, you’ll need to eventually start getting your hands on plenty of Golden Nucleus, which you can receive via purchases, finding them in the world as rewards, or completing special achievements. There are also plenty of promotions currently running in the game, which will allow you to make a few summonses for no cost. But, if you find yourself pulling and pulling to try to get your new favorite character, you’ll need to have plenty of these little golden nuggets to aim for the skies.

The Clotho Supply Pod is actually a great addition to the game, especially for players that want to spend as little as possible in this new game, as you’ll be able to score Golden Nucleus for much less than its normal asking price. Every day that you are waiting, you’ll receive a discounted rate. If you go into the Clotho Supply Pod on the first day, you’ll have to pay 1,500 Dark Crystals to get 10 of these elusive items, but as time goes on, it gets cheaper and cheaper. If you are patient enough, however, and can wait a full two weeks, you’ll be able to get 10 Golden Nucleus for free.

They say that patience rewards those that wait, so if you have all of the things you need, for now, you’ll be able to work your way towards an extremely cheap, or even free Nucleus, which is a nice change of pace in this type of title. Games that thrive off of microtransactions normally don’t offer this kind of discount, so having a way to earn new weapons and items without needing to drain your bank account is an excellent change of pace and something that more of these titles need to implement.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.