How to Increase Max Endurance in Tower of Fantasy

If you’re looking to push yourself to the limit in Tower of Fantasy, you’re going to need to increase your maximum endurance and stamina. As you perform different actions in the world, including climbing up walls, you’ll have a limited time before you tumble off into your doom, which can make exploration a bit of a chore. But, what if there was a way to increase the amount of stamina you had, so you can make your way up walls like Spider-Man?

Thankfully, you can do just that in this title, but it’s never really fully explained. You’ll need to get your hands on some special items in the game to make this happen, so let’s see what you’ll need to do to start increasing your overall stamina, so you can climb walls in a single go, rather than search for every possible ledge so you don’t fall to your death.

How To Increase Stamina and Endurance

If you’re looking to get bigger, faster, and stronger in Tower of Fantasy, you’re going to need to get your hands on plenty of Mighty Mushrooms, which will allow you to increase your overall stamina. You won’t be able to find many, if any, of these in the main overworld, so you’re going to need to work your way through some of the menus that the game has embedded within itself.

You’ll want to regularly check into the Achievements that you’ve earned, as you’ll gather up plenty of items and rewards, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to get your hands on some Mighty Mushrooms. Once you have received them through completing different quests, exploring the world and finding objects, and a variety of other objectives, you can start building your maximum stamina up much higher than it is at the start of the game.

You can also check into your Exploration Progress, which unlocks special tiers of different items, so you’ll be able to get even more Mighty Mushrooms by taking the time to explore the world around you, rather than relying on Fast Travel. Make sure that you’ve got your favorite vehicle on standby, and start roaming the lands to better yourself even more than you have already done!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.