If you’re looking to maximize your travels in the world of Tower of Fantasy, you’re going to want to utilize Fast Travel whenever you possibly can. With a world this large, you’ll need to take advantage of any way possible to make your way through it quicker, especially if you’re looking to try to keep up with your friends who may be ahead of you in the game.

However, you may not be 100% sure about how to use the Fast Travel system in this game and could spend way too much time roaming through the plains, rather than getting into some big, flashy action sequences. Let’s find out how to Fast Travel, so you can make your way through these lands with ease, rather than needing to walk or drive anywhere you need to go.

How To Fast Travel In Tower of Fantasy

After you have fixed your first Spacerift in this game, you’ll get a taste of what to expect. After helping Shirli fix one at the beginning of the game, you’re told that you will need to find more of them in the world, and you’ll be sent on your way to complete a few extra missions, and even come across a few more during the opening hours of this adventure.

Using Spacerifts will help you make huge strides across the map quickly and easily, but you’ll need to discover them as you make your way through this world. Exploring is going to be the easiest way to make this happen, as you’ll be able to come across countless new areas, and have fast tracks back to your favorite places.

If you’re having a hard time finding Spacerifts, you’ll just need to pop open your map, as you’ll be able to see all of the different rifts throughout the lands, making it quite easy to pinpoint where you’ll need to go next. Plus, you’ll have something to look forward to as you journey along the world with your friends, so make sure everyone is ready for adventure!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.