Tower of Fantasy: Does it Have Guilds?

Tower of Fantasy is getting players from all over the world making their way to its servers. The game is racking up the player numbers and many people have been joining up to play the game together as they enjoy everything that the world has to offer. Of course, many have been wondering if there is any sort of guilds within the experience like many MMORPG’s tend to have in some form or another. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about Tower of Fantasy guilds.

Tower of Fantasy Guilds

There are indeed guilds in Tower of Fantasy although they are named something different so you’ll need to know about the actual term for them. They are called ‘Crews’ within the game. You will be on the same server as your other crew members and will be able to keep growing your crew up to a whopping 180 players. There certainly is a lot of content to enjoy so having a dedicated group of players you can rely on to work through it with will always be a great thing to have.

Ultimately, selecting servers is going to be of vital importance so make sure you are choosing the server that you know others are going to be on with who you want joining your crew. Either way, with the sheer amount of players already on the game, you will have little to no issues finding a great lot of people to begin your crew-building journey with. Time to dive into the game and truly make yourself known within the gorgeous world you’ll be inhabiting! That is, once you have gotten past any launch server issues of course, although nonetheless when you are in the game, you will be able to group up with others in style.

Tower of Fantasy is available for free right now and is playable for Android, IOS, and PC.