Tower of Fantasy: How to Fix Login Failed Error

Tower of Fantasy is now released and excited fans have been diving into the experience with immense speed. The hype for the game certainly seems to have lived up to expectations and this Genshin Impact competitor looks to be holding its own within the ring. There is a lot of content on offer for everyone and it will be a joy working through it all. However, as with any launch, there can be some errors that appear and this guide article will take you through the process of how to fix the Tower of Fantasy Login Failed Error.

Fixing the Tower of Fantasy Login Failed Error

It should be noted that the cause of the error may be on the server side which will likely have been the reason you were getting this error yesterday. With a launch for an MMO-like experience, there is a higher likelihood that there will be more server issues and errors that appear at first. So if you got this error yesterday, the developers will no doubt be working on a fix and that is probably implemented as of the time of writing.

However, if you are still getting the Login failed error when everyone else has already got into the servers then there are a few fixes you can utilize. The first is to do a reboot of your internet as the game will be using that for connecting and logging into the game of course. After you have reset your internet, fully close and restart the game (another method for a fix) then check if the error is still there. By this point, you likely won’t have any issues with the error still being there after a quick internet reboot.

Tower of Fantasy is available at this very moment and is playable for Android, IOS, and PC.