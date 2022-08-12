If you’re looking to find the most stylish and exciting way to make your way through the world of Tower of Fantasy, you’ll want to get your hands on a vehicle as soon as you can. You’ll find a few different options available, and plenty of enjoyment to be had once you can hop onto a motorbike and make your way through this massive world with ease.

But, how do you equip a vehicle once you have finally gotten one? Let’s dive into the details, so you can stop using your feet, start using your wheels to make some tracks in this massive open world, and start getting places faster than ever. Here’s how to equip a new vehicle in Tower of Fantasy!

How To Equip A Vehicle In Tower of Fantasy

As you progress your way through the main story, you’ll complete a mission for Franz which will unlock your first mount, which just so happens to be a slick, futuristic motorcycle. If you’re looking to start rolling around at the speed of sound, you’ll need to take care of a few simple steps before you can finally start making the world your road, and get into the real action that the game has to offer.

You’ll want to access your main menu, which is found in the right-hand corner of your screen, or tap the ESC Button on your PC. Once you have entered into this menu, you’ll spot a new section, titled Vehicles, where you’ll be able to find any of the vehicles that you have unlocked in the game. As you progress even further, you’ll unlock plenty of new vehicles, so if you don’t like what you currently have, you’ll be able to switch it up sooner than later.

While this game does take plenty of inspiration from other live-service titles like Genshin Impact, you’ll find that there are plenty of things to set it apart from the reigning queen of this genre. However, if you’re looking for as many tips and tricks as possible to help you make your way through the game with ease, you’ll want to check out our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to fix error messages, the best way to Ascend Weapons, and how to save your progress so you don’t lose anything when switching between the currently available platforms!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2022