Tower of Fantasy has gained a massive amount of attention and rightly so. There is an abundance of content on offer and players have been enjoying everything that the experience has to offer for them. When they make their way into the servers, there will be a lot waiting for them. While they progress through the game they may start to wonder about how certain mechanics and components work. One thing that you may be wondering about is how to break cracked stone walls in Tower of Fantasy and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about that process.

Breaking Cracked Stone Walls in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t be able to break any rock/stone walls without firstly obtaining a certain item. That item is known as the ‘Missile Barrage’. You will be able to get this when in the Ruin A-01. Thankfully this ruin will be explored as part of the main storyline for Tower of Fantasy so you won’t have to worry about potentially missing this essential piece of equipment. When you have the ‘Missile Barrage’ relic you can start breaking any cracked stone walls you come across.

It should be noted that you will indeed get information on how to use the Missile Barrage when you unlock it so you can rest assured you will have no issues breaking any cracked stone walls after that point. You will be exploring the world and hunting for resources in style with this new piece of equipment you have. Time to hop back into the game and get busy exploring the gorgeous landscapes once again. Be sure to be on the lookout for any cracked stone walls on your journeys ahead now!

Tower of Fantasy can be downloaded and played through at this very moment for Android, IOS, and PC.