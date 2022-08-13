How to Get Potent Omnium Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of exciting mats that you can get your hands on in Tower of Fantasy, but one that will treat you well throughout your playthrough is Potent Omnium Crystals. You’ll want to get your hands on plenty of these, so you’ll be able to upgrade your suppressor, amplifiers, and sequences, as well as the ability to also unlock some other fun items with them.

But, if you’re not looking in the right spots, you may not unlock as many of them as you need, which can lead to some frustrating moments, especially if you are trying to upgrade your character to its full potential. Let’s find out the best ways to get your hands on these, so you’ll be ready to become the best you can be in Tower of Fantasy!

Where To Get Potent Omnium Crystals in Tower of Fantasy

You’ll come to find out that there are plenty of different ways to get your hands on these items, and plenty of them require a trip or two through the menus that the game has to offer. You’ll find that you’ll be able to get plenty of rewards, maybe so many that they make the Daily Supply Boxes worthless in your eyes. However, let’s see exactly where you’ll need to go to get these special trinkets, so you can start powering up to the max.

Explore The World To Earn

As you make your way through the different lands in Tower of Fate, you’ll earn rewards for exploration. These rewards can vary for each region, but as you explore more, you’ll unlock better items and plenty of Potent Onminum Crystals. Utilizing your favorite vehicle can help you get more of these points, and disregarding Fast Travel until you have explored all of the areas to their full extent will help you net plenty of these crystals. Here’s how many Exploration Points you’ll need in each room to earn these crystals:

Navia – 250 Points

Warren – 285 Points

Crown – 290 Points

Banges – 300 Points

Work Through Ruins To Earn More Crystals

Once you reach a specific spot in the story, you’ll be able to work your way through different Ruins which house powerful enemies, and plenty of rewards for those that are willing to jump right in and start slaying some foes. You’ll be able to earn plenty of things, including weapon upgrades, Crystals, and more, plus you’ll get to play around with different weapons to see what suits you the best. You’ll be able to earn these Crystals, as long as you verify the Ruin that you’re working through offers one as a reward. Plus, these are quite fun to do with friends, so you’ll be able to get plenty of items.

Clear Out Your Log in Tower Of Fantasy

You’ll learn that there are plenty of things to do in Tower of Fantasy, even after plenty of hours. You’ll keep unlocking new things to work towards, including a Log at the end of Chapter 5. With this Log, you’ll start earning extra items, as long as you are willing to clear a few tasks off of the board for your comrades. Making sure that you’re checking what the log offers for rewards will allow you to pinpoint your next task, so you’ll be able to continue on your journey stronger than ever. Plus, these tasks normally are quite simple, so make sure that you’ve got plenty of resources to deliver.

Level Up Your Game

As you progress through the story and start earning new Levels, you’ll be able to clear off extra parts of your Level Pack to get more items. You won’t always get a Potent Omnium Crystal from a Level Up, but as you make your way past Level 15, you’ll earn 1 for every 5 levels you rank up. This can be done quite easily, and fairly quickly, so make sure that you’re taking on foes, extra challenges, and more to continue leveling up quickly, and claiming plenty of exciting items and rewards. If you happen to be a part of a Crew in Tower of Fantasy, you can work on Leveling Up your Crew Store, which will allow you to unlock more of them quickly, as well!

Follow Through The Story of Tower of Fantasy

As you work through your story, you’ll also receive plenty of excellent rewards, and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll even be able to get your hands on some of these rare crystals this way. Making sure that you take the time to explore the world, and balance the story is important, as you’ll be able to get more of these crystals than ever before. The story is pretty straightforward, and you’ll be able to cruise through your quests as you make your way around, so make sure that you’re finding an equal balance!

If you’re loving everything that this title has to offer, make sure that you’re taking a look into our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find where to get your hands on quest items, how you’ll be able to join a guild with your friends, and if the game is coming to your favorite platform in the future!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile and PC.