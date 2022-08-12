Tower of Fantasy: Is the Daily Supply Box Worth It?

If you’re falling in love with Tower of Fantasy and want to get the most out of your experience, you may be ready to throw down a few dollars to get your hands on plenty of supplies with the Daily Supply box function. Under the Shop menu, you’ll find this is ready and available to take advantage of but comes with a bit of a hefty price tag that may leave you questioning if it’s worth the cash.

Let’s dive deep into it, and see what you’re getting, and whether it’s really worth your hard-earned money, or if you should wait it out before jumping into this purchase. Here is everything you’ll need to know about the Daily Supply box, and if it’s worth your time and money.

Daily Supply Box in Tower Of Fantasy – Is it Worth It?

If you’re looking to boost your character quickly, and get your hands on plenty of items, you may be contemplating a purchase of this Daily Supply drop, but how much is it going to cost you, and what do you get with it? As you make your way into this menu, you’ll see that you’ll need to drop around 2646 Tanium to get your week’s worth of supply drops. To get this, you’ll need to purchase a pack of 3280 Tanium, which comes out to be around $49.99.

You’ll get plenty of rewards for purchasing this, including Dark Crystals, Weapon Batteries, and a whole slew of items over a week. If you’re looking to pull for more characters, this may be worth it to you. However, plenty of these items can be found throughout the world, and by completing different achievements, so it’s a bit of a hard sell. As the game is still very new, there are plenty of rewards that are being handed out left and right, so spending $50 per week is a hefty sum for some items, so at this point, it may not exactly be worth it.

However, it really depends on your enjoyment of the game. If you’re loving everything that the game has to offer, and you want to find better ways to get more items quickly, this may be one of the easiest ways to do it, especially if you don’t mind spending the cash. However, if you’re just getting into the game, this is not worth the money currently, especially since rewards are being handed out like candy to those that are playing the game.

If you’re enjoying this game so far, make sure that you’re checking out our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find plenty of tips and tricks to help you make your way through these new lands, such as how to change your server to play with friends, how to change your outfit, and how to equip a vehicle to explore even further!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.