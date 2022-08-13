In Tower of Fantasy, you’ll find lots of critters and plants you can use for food, either raw or as ingredients for greater recipes, to grant health and other benefits. While some ingredients are relatively easy to find and plentiful to harvest, others blend in with the environment, or exist only in certain habitats, which makes a good deal of sense. One particular critter you’ll encounter in Tower of Fantasy is the portunid, which might raise an eyebrow based on their name for those not in the know. Read on for our guide on How to Find Portunid in Tower of Fantasy!

How to Find Portunid on the Beach in Tower of Fantasy

Portunidae, or portunid, are crabs that have developed their fifth row of legs to operate like paddles for swimming and are commonly found scuttling across the sandy beaches in Tower of Fantasy. We’ve provided an image from the Tower of Fantasy interactive map with their known locations, but if you’re familiar even with the Astra region, you’ll find a great spot to farm them just at Mega Arena, along the coast of a small island east of Astra Shelter. Areas where they more prominently show are circled in red, but their icons dot a good number of the regions in the game.

To harvest portunid crabs in Tower of Fantasy, you simply have to approach them and attack, after which you move over their body and you’ll receive 1 portunid. If you move along the coast of Mega Arena as shown in this video, you’ll find you can quickly farm these for your purposes. But generally, you’ll have an easy time finding them along the sandy coastlines of the game, so Banges and Crown regions are also safe bets. Much like Needlebees though, you’ll have to know what you’re looking for before you find it.

Tower of Fantasy launched globally for PC, iOS, and Android devices on August 10th, 2022.

Tower of Fantasy launched globally for PC, iOS, and Android devices on August 10th, 2022.