Among the wide array of challenges you can tackle and complete in Bitlife, the Jolene, 100, Achilles, Legally Blonde, Brains & Beauty, Hunky Honeypot, Polymath, Death Note, and Beast & Beauty ones will task you with getting 100% Looks. But how can you do that? Here’s how to get 100% Looks Fast in Bitlife.

How to Easily Get 100% Looks in Bitlife

Although creating a character with an already high Looks stat will help immensely, you will be able to get 100% Looks easily in Bitlife by going to nail, tanning, and waxing salons regularly, as well as by having plastic surgeries done.

While each session at either salon will increase your looks by around 4%, the surgeries will offer a massive increase of between 10 and 50%. The surgeries will also be thousands of dollars more expensive, so make sure to save up if you wish to have them done. For us, among the game’s available surgeries, liposuction provided the biggest Looks increase (45%).

How to Go to Nail, Tanning, and Waxing Salons in Bitlife

You will be able to visit Nail, Tanning, and Waxing Salons in Bitlife by first heading to Activities and then to Salon & Spa. Once at Salon & Spa, just select which among the salons you wish to visit and then what service you would like. Each session will cost you from around 30 to 150 of your country’s currency and will only work once a year.

How to Have Plastic Surgery in Bitlife

You will be able to get plastic surgeries in Bitlife by heading to Activities and then to Plastic Surgery before selecting which procedure you would like to have done from the list. Each surgery will cost from around 5,000 to 10,000 of your country’s currency depending on its difficulty.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on September 2nd, 2023