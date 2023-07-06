How to Get a Bug Net to Catch Seahorses in Dave the Diver

Image: MINTROCKET

Catching seahorses isn’t an available feature right away in Dave the Diver. It is required for players to get their hands on a Bug Net first to catch these little sea creatures. The game doesn’t clarify how to get the Bug Net, though, leaving it up to the player to determine how to acquire one. Or, you can use this guide to learn how to get it quickly. Read further to learn how to get the Bug Net so you can catch Seahorses in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find a Bug Net in Dave the Diver

Players can get the Bug Net in Dave the Diver only by progressing through the game and reaching the end of Chapter 2. During the ending parts of Chapter 2, a lady named Maki arrives at the restaurant. She offers a side quest called “The Reticent Girl,” and the mission tasks the player to gather specific ingredients and cook Koombu and White Trevally Ochazuke for Maki. The ingredients players must find are 3x White Trevally Fish, 1x Kelp, and 1x Soy Sauce. Learn how to find these ingredients below.

White Trevally Fish – Found in the Blue Hole Shallows between 50 to 130 meters.

Kelp – Vegetation typically found between 50 to 130 meters in the Blue Hole Shallows.

Soy Sauce – Found in Cooking Pots in the Blue Hole or through employee dispatch.

Once you have collected the required ingredients, head back to the restaurant and add Koombu and White Trevally Ochazuke to the menu. Once you open up the restaurant for the night, all you need to do is hand these two dishes over to Maki, who will reward you with the Bug Net. Congratulations! You can now catch Seahorses.

How to Catch Seahorses in Dave the Diver

Catching a Seahorse with the Bug Net is straightforward in Dave the Diver. Seahorses are scattered all across the Blue Hole, and once you find them, all you need to do is head up to the Seahorse and press the spacebar when an indicator pops up above Dave’s head. The Bug Net is always equipped once you unlock it, meaning you will always have it at your disposal when needed.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023