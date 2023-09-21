How to Get a Fishing Pole and Fish in Moonstone Island

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although Moonstone Island has many unique features in it, there are some basic things I love about a good cozy game too. Luckily for fishing fans, there are plenty of fish to be caught in this pixel wonderland, and it’s a pretty fun mechanic. Just pick up your fishing pole and let’s get casting!

How to Get the Fishing Pole

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the beach area of town, you’ll see the Fishing Shop, marked by a giant, golden fish above the door. Go inside and speak to Tobin. Select the Shop option, highlight the Fishing Rod, and select the Purchase command shown in the bottom right corner of the screen. It will cost you 200 coins, I explored the area and sold some gems I picked up from bags I found lying around to get money. You could also sell ore if you’ve discovered a mine, or even rocks and grass but that may take longer.

How to Fish

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once it’s purchased make sure it is placed in your tool wheel (Q on the keyboard or LT on a controller). If your tool wheel is full, select an item to replace with the rod and use the arrows next to it to switch between equipable objects. Once you have it selected make your way out to the water. The first thing to note is that there are no fish shadows like you may be used to seeing in other cozy games. Cast your line wherever in the water you’d like.

When you are standing along the edge with the pole highlighted you’ll see a command on the bottom of the screen that reads Hold to Cast. A dotted line will make its way into the water to show how far your cast is going, release the cast button when it’s where you want it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Leave the line in the water until an exclamation point appears over your head and quickly press the cast button again to reel it in. If you’ve hooked it, a circle will appear on the left side of the screen with a fish shadow inside and a smaller circle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Aim the smaller circle over the fish shadow until the green meter around the circle is all the way filled and you’ll pull in your fish.