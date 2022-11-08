How to Get a Heavy Runic Attack in God of War Ragnarok

Runic attacks are a core part of the combat in God of War Ragnarok, and the game gives you your first light runic attack within the first few hours of the game. However, there’s a slot in your inventory directly underneath it for a heavy runic attack, but they don’t seem to exist in the opening hours of the game. The previous game gave you both attacks quite early on, so what’s the deal in God of War Ragnarok? Thankfully, heavy runic attacks are still just as plentiful as before, you’ll just have to play a bit further in the story to get them. Here’s how to get a heavy runic attack for the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Get Heavy Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Heavy runic attacks can be found in legendary chests throughout the nine realms of God of War Ragnarok. However, you won’t be able to find them in the opening hours of the game. As you explore Svartlfheim and the first few zones of the game, you will only be able to find light runic attacks for the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos if you explore. They do start to show up as loot in chests toward the middle of the game, however, so just keep playing and you’ll eventually find some.

The first heavy runic attack we encountered during our playthrough was in a legendary chest in Vanaheim, the jungle region of the game. You’ll visit this realm roughly 10-15 hours into God of War Ragnarok’s story depending on how many Favors you complete and Nornir chests you take your time opening. After that point, heavy runic attacks will start to become much more common. Make sure you save up some XP for Kratos so you can level them up when you find them!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.