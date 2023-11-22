How to Get a Perfect Investigation in Phasmophobia

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Getting way too good at ghost-hunting? Looking for an extra challenge in Phasmophobia? Try to get the game’s perfect investigation bonus. Here’s how!

How to Get the Perfect Investigation Bonus

For an investigation to be considered perfect, you must complete four tasks.

Correctly Identify the Ghost

Make sure you have the correct ghost circled. Use evidence and behaviors to help determine what ghost is haunting your location.

Complete all Three Objectives

When you load into a location, you’re randomly assigned three of the following objectives:

Find evidence of paranormal activity with an EMF reader.

Detect a ghost’s presence with a motion sensor.

Detect a paranormal sound with the parabolic microphone.

Get the ghost to blow out a firelight.

Capture a photo of the ghost.

Have a member of your team witness a ghost event.

Prevent the ghost from hunting with a crucifix.

Cleanse the area near the ghost using incense.

Repel the ghost with Incense while it’s chasing someone.

Have a member of the team escape the ghost during a hunt.

Get an average sanity below 25 percent.

These objectives will be listed on the board inside the van, as well as within your journal. Unfortunately, some of these objectives cannot be completed with the starting equipment, which can prevent you from getting a perfect investigation early on.

Find the Bone

Each contract is guaranteed to have a bone and a cursed object. The cursed object is great for filling up your photo book, but the bone is necessary for a perfect investigation. It can be hard to find, ranging in size from jaw bones to an entire spine. Once you find it, take a photo and pick it up!

Fill Up Your Photo Book

You will need ten 3-star photographs to fill up your photo book. Stars are awarded based on proximity to the subject, so make sure you’re close when taking your photos!

You can photograph:

Burned crucifixes. Higher-level crucifixes have two uses, and each use counts as a separate photograph, allowing for up to four crucifix photos

Disturbed salt

Evidence types (ghostwriting, ultraviolet, etc.)

The ghost (hunts, ghost events, D.O.T.S.)

Dead bodies of your teammates

Interactions (thrown objects, Ouija board answers, etc.)

Cursed objects (Haunted Mirror, Ouija Board, Monkey Paw, Music Box, Summoning Circle, Tarot Cards, Voodoo Doll)

The Bonus

So what exactly is the perfect investigation bonus? It’s… $50! Yes, the perfect investigation bonus rewards you with an extra $50 once you’ve completed your contract. This bonus, along with your other earned cash, is affected by a difficulty multiplier.

Amateur: 1x

Intermediate: 2x

Professional: 3x

Nightmare: 4x

Insanity: 6x

This means a perfect investigation bonus can reward you anywhere from $50 on Amateur to $300 on Insanity. This might not seem like a lot, but with most of your equipment costing $10 to $100, every bit counts!

