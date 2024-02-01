Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Granblue Fantasy Relink allows players to make use of Crewmate Cards to get access to many characters part of its cast of 19. But how can you get each of them?

Here’s how to get all of the Crewmate Cards available in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

How to Get All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You can get a total of 12 Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink. From the 12, you will be able to get up to six while completing the game’s main storyline, while the remaining six can only be acquired during the postgame. You can check out how to get all of the Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink below, in order of availability.

Will be given to you by Siero after you talk with Io at the beginning of Chapter 3. Crewmate Card #2: Can be acquired by completing the Sage Grande: The Beginning Quest. I first spotted the Quest during Chapter 6.

Now that you know how to get all Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink, don’t forget to also check out how to unlock the game’s secret character in our All Playable Characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink and How to Unlock Them guide.

This guide was made while playing Granblue Fantasy Relink on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2024