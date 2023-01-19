Are you wondering how to get all Moonlight Burrow cosmetic items in Dead by Daylight? The Dead by Daylight’s lunar event returns just in time for the Chinese New Year, which is the Year of the Rabbit. The lunar event in Dead by Daylight will be called Moonlight Burrow, and it will begin on January 24 at 11:00 am Eastern and run until February 7 at 11:00 am Eastern. During the Moonlight Burrow event, it is possible to unlock 10 different cosmetic items by performing specific in-game objectives. Here is everything you need to know about how to get all Moonlight BUrrow cosmetic items in Dead by Daylight.

How to Get all Moonlight Burrow Cosmetic Items in Dead by Daylight

You can earn all 10 Moonlight Burrow cosmetic rewards by burning the Red Envelope offering. The Red Envelope offering can be found in your Bloodweb tree during the event, just like other offerings. Once burned, the Red Envelop will be visible to all players within a Trial. The owner of the Red Envelop can interact with it to reveal it. Doing so will cause a sound effect to be heard throughout the map and cause the aura of the Red Envelop to show to all players.

Once an envelope has been claimed by its owner, they will earn 5000 Bloodpoints, and the recipient will earn a random number of additional Bloodpoints. According to the dead by daylight team, this can vary from a small amount to a huge haul. The owner of the Red Envelope will receive a random Lunar Event Reward. Continue this process to collect all 10 Moonlight Burrow cosmetic items in Dead by Daylight.

Moonlight Burrow Killer Cosmetics

Here are all four of the killer cosmetics you can unlock during the Moonlight Burrow event:

The Trickster: Hidden Rabbit

Hidden Rabbit The Doctor: Suit of Madness

Suit of Madness The Oni: Rain Slicer

Rain Slicer The Blight: Golden Tall Hat

Moonlight Burrow Survivor Cosmetics

Here are all four of the survivor cosmetics you can unlock during the Moonlight Burrow event:

Yun-Jin Lee: Golden Bunny

Golden Bunny Jonah Vasquez: Employee Badge

Employee Badge Claudette Morel: Triangular Glasses

Triangular Glasses Élodie Rakoto: Running in Circles

Moonlight Burrow Charms for Killers and Survivors

Here are both the charms you can unlock during the Moonlight Burrow event:

Lunar Rabbit

Quiet Rabbit

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023