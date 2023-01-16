Are you already missing the Bone Chill event and wondering when the next event in Dead by Daylight will be? From January 10 to January 17, the Dead by Daylight team has given us a double EXP weekend to help lessen the blow of losing a fun event and start the new year off right. Luckily, leaks have shown that we will be treated to another event sooner than you think. This event has happened in the past and has been a blast for both survivors and killers. So then, what event is happening soon, and what are the details behind the event? Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming lunar event in Dead by Daylight.

Everything You Need to Know About the Lunar Event in Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight’s lunar event returns just in time for the Chinese New Year, which is the Year of the Rabbit. The lunar event in Dead by Daylight will be called Moonlight Burrow, which leaks have shown will start at 11:00 am Eastern on January 17th. The event will continue for a week and end on January 24th. No other details have been leaked regarding the objectives or the potential cosmetic items and charms we can earn, but we can guess based on previous events.

Be ready to have festive generators, hooks, and decorations in your favorite maps. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a bang by hooking a survivor or a unique hook or repairing a unique generator. Last year we were also treated to the Lunar Firecracker and the Lunar Toolbox items. We also saw the introduction of the Red Envelope offering, which provided additional Bloodpoint and a Lunar Event cosmetic. We suspect the firecracker and toolbox items will return, but what do you think will be new to this year’s event?

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023