Our favorite person, Dwelf, just gave us the best present, telling us that solo survivor play in Dead by Daylight just got a huge buff. This update will improve the game by providing survivors with an invaluable tool to see what their team is doing and hold them accountable for their actions in-game. This should hopefully relieve some frustration for those who play solo mode. So what exactly is this big buff coming to Dead by Daylight? Here is everything you need to know about how solo survivor play in Dead by Daylight just got a huge buff.

Solo Survivor Play in Dead by Daylight Just Got a Huge Buff

So what exactly did Dwelf tell Dead by Daylight players? He posted an in-game screenshot on the Dead by Daylight official Twitter page showing the new feature in action. The new feature will generate an icon above a survivor’s portrait based on the action they are actively doing. This means if they are repairing a generator, opening a chest, cleansing a totem, or unhooking a survivor, a specific icon will appear above their portrait so other survivors can see what they are doing.

We are super excited about this new feature because the lack of in-game communication makes it difficult to know exactly what your team is doing. It allows solo survivors to see exactly what their team is doing so they can react appropriately. Also, you better be careful when playing with friends through crossplatform and crossfriend features because your friends will now see if what you are doing is actually what you are telling them. Friends don’t like to friends!

There is currently no official release date for this new feature, but we suspect it will at least hit the PTB after the holiday season. The Dead by Daylight team could potentially return on January 3, 2023, and provide us with an update. We will update this guide once we know more from Dwelf or the Dead by Daylight team!

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022