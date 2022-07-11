How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Stray

Stray, the first day 1 release on the new PS Plus Extra tier, is almost here! Releasing next Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Stray is an adorable cyberpunk cat game. Just to give you a sneak peek as to what you might be doing as the cat in Stray, here are the trophies and achievements for the game.
All Trophies and Achievements in Stray
Just because it is a game where you mosey around a cyberpunk city doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do. Stray will definitely be a relaxing experience, but you may want to take a second to know each and every achievement and trophy in Stray. Some of these are a bit spoiler-y, so be warned. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in Stray:
- All Done – Unlock all trophies
- A Little Chatty – Meow 100 times
- Cat-a-Pult – Jump 500 times
- Productive Day – Sleep for more than one hour
- Boom Chat Kalaka – Dunk the basketball
- Can’t Cat-ch Me – Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught
- Sneakitty – Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels
- No More Lives – Die 9 times
- Scratch – Scratch the vinyl in the club
- Pacifist – Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks
- I am Speed – Complete the game in less than 2 hours
- Missed – Jump Fall inside the city
- Not Alone – Meet B-12
- Cat Got Your Tongue – Have B-12 translate a robot
- Catwalk – Reach Midtown
- Al-Cat-Raz – Go to jail
- Eye Opener – Complete the game and open the city
- Meowlody – Bring all the music sheets to Moresque
- Curiosity Killed the Cat – Wear the paper bag
- Cat-a-strophe – Try to play mahjong with the robots
- Cat’s Best Friend – Nuzzle up against 5 robots
- I Remember – Gather all B-12 memories
- Télé à chat – Browse through all of the TV channels
- Badges – Collect all badges
- Territory – Scratch in every chapter
Once stray officially releases, we’ll be sure to cover some of the harder trophies and achievements on our Stray page. So, if you’re interested in reading our review before you get the game or if you’re curious about how to get a specific trophy, here over there.
Stray is available on July 19, 2022, on PS5, PS4, and PC.