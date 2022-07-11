How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Stray

Stray, the first day 1 release on the new PS Plus Extra tier, is almost here! Releasing next Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Stray is an adorable cyberpunk cat game. Just to give you a sneak peek as to what you might be doing as the cat in Stray, here are the trophies and achievements for the game.

All Trophies and Achievements in Stray

Just because it is a game where you mosey around a cyberpunk city doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do. Stray will definitely be a relaxing experience, but you may want to take a second to know each and every achievement and trophy in Stray. Some of these are a bit spoiler-y, so be warned. Here are all of the trophies and achievements in Stray:

All Done – Unlock all trophies

– Unlock all trophies A Little Chatty – Meow 100 times

– Meow 100 times Cat-a-Pult – Jump 500 times

– Jump 500 times Productive Day – Sleep for more than one hour

– Sleep for more than one hour Boom Chat Kalaka – Dunk the basketball

– Dunk the basketball Can’t Cat-ch Me – Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught

– Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught Sneakitty – Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels

– Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels No More Lives – Die 9 times

– Die 9 times Scratch – Scratch the vinyl in the club

– Scratch the vinyl in the club Pacifist – Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks

– Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks I am Speed – Complete the game in less than 2 hours

– Complete the game in less than 2 hours Missed – Jump Fall inside the city

– Jump Fall inside the city Not Alone – Meet B-12

– Meet B-12 Cat Got Your Tongue – Have B-12 translate a robot

– Have B-12 translate a robot Catwalk – Reach Midtown

– Reach Midtown Al-Cat-Raz – Go to jail

– Go to jail Eye Opener – Complete the game and open the city

– Complete the game and open the city Meowlody – Bring all the music sheets to Moresque

– Bring all the music sheets to Moresque Curiosity Killed the Cat – Wear the paper bag

– Wear the paper bag Cat-a-strophe – Try to play mahjong with the robots

– Try to play mahjong with the robots Cat’s Best Friend – Nuzzle up against 5 robots

– Nuzzle up against 5 robots I Remember – Gather all B-12 memories

– Gather all B-12 memories Télé à chat – Browse through all of the TV channels

– Browse through all of the TV channels Badges – Collect all badges

– Collect all badges Territory – Scratch in every chapter

Once stray officially releases, we’ll be sure to cover some of the harder trophies and achievements on our Stray page. So, if you’re interested in reading our review before you get the game or if you’re curious about how to get a specific trophy, here over there.

Stray is available on July 19, 2022, on PS5, PS4, and PC.