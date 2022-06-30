How to Get Antique Tableware in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak to Complete “A Great Gift for Your Buddies” Quest

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak features two unique armor sets for your animal companions, but you’ll need to find a special resource called Antique Tableware in order to craft them. If you want to get your hands on the Felyne Meownarch and the Canyne Knight sets for your Palico and Palamute, you’ll have to take a detour from fighting all the new Sunbreak monsters to do some gathering. If you’re going to slay countless creatures just to craft yourself a new outfit, then it’s only fair that your furry friends get some new threads as well. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to stock up on Antique Tableware, and getting the new outfits for your companions will complete the “A Great Gift for Your Buddies” quest along the way as well. Here’s where to find Antique Tableware in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

How to Get Antique Tableware in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Antique Tableware can be found in The Citadel, a new area that you will unlock after completing a few quests in the Sunbreak main storyline. This is the area where you’ll fight powerful new monsters like Malzeno and Garangolm, but you can visit the area on an expedition if you’d rather take a break from hunting. Just talk to Chichae in Elgado and select either a quest or expedition that will send you to The Citadel.

Once you arrive, head forward from the main camp until you find a bridge. Cross it and then drop down below it to find a small brown chest with a faint glow. This is a Stately Storage Box, and you can interact with it to claim a piece of Antique Tableware or Worn Tableware. Both of these are account items, so you don’t need to worry about bringing them back to camp or anything. Once you find a piece of Antique Tableware, you can head back to Elgado and bring it to Sue the Researcher to complete the quest “A Great Gift for your Buddies.”

How to Get Felyne Meownarch and Canyne Knight Buddy Armor

After you turn in the “A Great Gift for Your Buddies” quest, you will unlock the designs for the Felyne Meownarch and Canyne Knight sets. Just head over to the Buddy Smithy in Elgado to craft them. They require Malzeno Scrap to craft, three pieces each, so you’ll have to spend some time farming one of Sunbreak’s new large monsters in order to make them. They boast impressively high defense and attack stats though, so these sets will drastically power up your Palico and Palamute and prepare them for Master Rank threats.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.