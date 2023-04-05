How to Get April Fools Title in Blox Fruits

Image: rip_indra and Roblox Corporation

Roblox Blox Fruits participated in some fun for April Fools by rewarding players with “April Fools titles.” Titles are a friendly little addition that players can add to their name above their head in the game, adding some personality and style. The most recent Blox Fruits April Fools Event included two titles—”Pygglor, Devourer of Worlds” and “Wen Lord Toad.” Players can unlock both of these titles exclusive to the event.

How to Unlock April Fools Titles for Your Profile in Blox Fruits

To get the Roblox Blox Fruits April Fools titles, players must play the Blox Fruits: Dating Simulator, which can be found on itch.io. For those who dislike using itch.io, those interested in acquiring the titles can also download the Dating Simulator on Mac systems, Windows, and Android devices.

Players must unlock the game’s two endings considering each ending rewards a player with one of the two titles. Follow the steps below to complete this task successfully.

Open Blox Fruits: Dating Simulator. Input the numerical code of the user’s Roblox Account. Keep clicking forward until you are shown cards on the screen. Reach stage 5 with at least 6 of the character’s cards. Complete all the extra storylines that appear, reach stage 3 with Zioles, and proceed to the final section when the option appears. In the final sequence, you will have a dialogue choice of either agreeing with Wenlocktoad or Undercovertommy.

The title you are rewarded with depends on your dialogue choice in the final sequence. If you want to unlock both titles quickly, you can make a save file right before choosing the dialogue choice and then reload the save file and select the other option—this way, you will unlock both titles. Afterwards, you will receive codes to input in Roblox Blox Fruits.

It can take some time to complete this activity but know that you can quickly click fast to get through all the storylines. The good news is that even though this game is an April Fool joke by the developer of Blox Fruits, Dating Simulator is made well and is turning out to be a lot of fun!

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023