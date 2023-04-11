Image: Viz Media

Are you wondering how to get Bankai in Project Mugetsu? In Bleach, to achieve Bankai, you must be able to materialize and subjugate your Zanpakutō spirit. Project Mugetsu does a great job of recreating this process for you to experience firsthand in Roblox. However, just like in the anime series, it is not an easy task to do.

Project Mugetsu: How to Get Bankai

To get Bankai in Project Mugetsu, you must accomplish the following objectives:

Become a Soul Reaper Reach the Soul Society Unlock Shikai Fight Zanpakuto

How to Become a Soul Reaper in Project Mugetsu

To become a Soul Reaper, you must speak with an NPC named Kisuke from Karakura Town. He will give you a quest that requires you to kill a Hollow. Once you have killed the Hollow, you will gain access to Soul Reaper skills.

How to Reach Soul Society in Project Mugetsu

Once you have become a Soul Reaper, you must level your mastery to level 5 to purchase the necessary skill to reach Soul Society, Senkaimon. The easiest way to do this is using the Byakurai and Haien skills on NPCs. These skills require no mastery, making them cheap and easy to level.

To help with gaining master you can use the below codes to gain double mastery and mastery boosts for a short time:

10KLIKES

15KLIKES

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

Once you have reached mastery level 5, you need to obtain 500 gold to unlock the Senkaimon ability in the Soul Reaper mastery tree. To help get you started, you can earn easy code by using the following in-game code, which will net you double gold for two hours:

SORRYITSEXPENSIVE

How to Unlock Shikai in Project Mugetsu

In order to get your Shikai in Project Mugetsu you need to reach the following levels:

Meditation: 20

20 Character: 15

Once you have reached the above levels, you can fight your Zanpakuto by pressing the K button.

How to Fight Zanpakuto in Project Mugetsu

Once you have begun fighting your Zanpakuto, you can call your Shikai. First, you need your ignition bar to be full. Then, open the chat window and type your Shikai’s name and form.

Here is a full list of Shiaki names:

Awake

Bloom

Burst

Dance

Dash

Devour

Fly

Growl

Howl

Reap

Roar

Scatter

Sing

Here is the complete list of Shikai forms:

Hyorinmaru

Kamishini

Ryujin Jakka

Senbonzakura

Zangetsu

For instance, you would type Bloom Ryujin Jakka into the chat box to call your Shikai while fighting your Zanpakuto.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2023