Project Mugetsu: How to Get Soul Society

Are you wondering how to get Soul Society in Project Mugetsu? The hit new Roblox game, Project Mugetsu (PM), is based on the manga and anime Bleach. In it, you can reach the Soul Society just like your favorite soul reapers. Before you can do so, though, there are several steps you must take, and they will take a bit of time. However, our guide below will make it as quick and painless as possible.

How to Get to Soul Society in Project Mugetsu

To Get Soul Society in Project Mugetsu, you need to complete the following objectives:

Become a Soul Reaper Reach Mastery Level 5 Obtain 500 Gold Purchase the Senkaimon Ability

How to Become a Soul Reaper in Project Mugetsu

To become a Soul Reaper, you must complete a quest given by an NPC named Kisuke from Karakura Town. To complete the quest, you must defeat a Hollow and then return to Kisuke.

How to Reach Mastery Level 5 in Project Mugetsu

Once you have become a Soul Reaper, you must level your mastery to level 5 to purchase the necessary skill. The easiest way to do this is using the Byakurai and Haien skills on NPCs. These skills require no mastery, making them cheap and easy to level.

To help with gaining master you can use the below codes to gain double mastery and mastery boosts for a short time:

10KLIKES

15KLIKES

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

How to Get 500 Gold in Project Mugetsu

You need to get 500 gold before you can purchase the Senkaimon skill. To help get you started, you can earn easy code by using the following two in-game codes, which will net you 50 free spins and double gold for two hours:

35KLIKES

SORRYITSEXPENSIVE

How to Purchase the Senkaimon Ability

Once you have reached Mastery Level 5 and obtained 500 Gold, you can go to the Skills Tab and purchase the Senkaimon Skill. Once purchased, equip it, and press the hotkey to summon the portal to the Soul Society.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2023