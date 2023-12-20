How to Get Castle Key in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

Image: BIG Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

You may have noticed a castle with a giant lock on the door in Roblox Pet Simulator 99. Some goodies are on the other side of the lock, so we are here to explain how to get the Castle Key in Pet Simulator 99 so you can make it inside.

Where to Find the Castle Key in Pet Simulator 99

Players can get the Castle Key in Roblox Pet Simulator 99 through the Rebirth Mechanic offered throughout the game. Once you Rebirth for the first time in the game, you will be rewarded with a ton of rewards with the Castle Key included.

The downside is that players can’t Rebirth whenever they please, as it is only available in certain levels of the game — the following section details how to Rebirth in Roblox Pet Simulator 99.

How to Rebirth in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

Like other simulator games, eventually, you will reach a point in the game that becomes increasingly difficult. Roblox Pet Simulator 99 is like this, where it becomes challenging that it’s almost mandatory for Rebirth. This happens right before the Pirate Cavern area in Area 25. Once you reach Area 25, you will see a large yellow angel cat that says “Rebirth One.” Interact with the cat to Rebirth, claiming all the rewards, including the Castle Key.

If you have passed Area 25 and skipped the Rebirth process, that is okay, and you don’t need to sweat. Rebirth becomes available again in Area 50, allowing you to use it and claim the Castle Key officially.

What Happens When You Rebirth in Pet Simulator 99?

When you Rebirth in Roblox Pet Simulator 99, it is primarily upsides, but there are some downsides to it as well. For example, you will keep all your pets, but the coins in the area will reset. I advise using all the coins you currently have in your inventory to try to hatch your eggs before losing them all during the rebirth process!

The massive bonus of Rebirthing in Roblox Pet Simulator 99 is that your pets will become 75% stronger, and you will unlock the ability to teleport anywhere with the portable cannon. And, of course, you get the Castle Key and rewards.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2023