All Secret Presents in Roblox Pet Simulator 99

BIG Games is celebrating the holidays by hiding fifty Christmas gifts in Pet Simulator 99. Opening them can reward you with Gold, Diamonds, and festive items to boost your pets. Here’s how to find every secret present in Pet Simulator 99 on Roblox.

All Hidden Presents in Pet Simulator 99

When you find a present in Pet Simulator 99, click or tap on it to add it to your inventory. The bigger the present, the better the prize inside!

Present #1: In front of the gate to Area 2.

Present #2: In the Area 3, next to a tree beside the castle.

Present #3: In Area 4, underneath a tree to the left of the “Pets Equipped” machine.

Present #4: At the end of the Classic Obby in Area 5. You’ll need to climb the sides to the roof and find the present.

Present #5: In Area 6, behind the pink tree closest to the next area gate.

Present #6: In a box next to the barn in Area 7.

Present #7: Next to a tree on the left side of Area 8.

Present #8: Near the Minefield entrance in Area 11.

Present #9: At the end of the Minefield activity.

Present #10: Behind the middle tree on the right side of Area 17.

Present #11: Inside the Jungle Obby in Area 18. Look to your right at the section with the boulder to find a crevice in the wall and the present inside. I found this obby super tricky, but thankfully you can leave when you pick up your gift.

Present #12: In Area 22, near the top of the underwater shortcut cave.

Present #13: Sitting on top of a pearl inside a clam in the corner of Atlantis.

Present #14: in Area 27, Behind the wooden tower to the left of the Fishing gate.

Present #15: On a small ledge to the right inside the Fishing area.

Present #16: Behind the large skeleton inside the Dig Site.

Present #17: Inside the Pyramid Obby. Once you’ve passed the fists, the present is on top of the ramp. You can’t miss it!

Present #18: In front of the Rainbow Pets machine in Area 31.

Present #19: On top of a cactus in Area 32.

Present #20: Behind the tiny shack next to the General Store in Area 33.

Present #21: In Area 35, behind a tree on the right of the shortcut gate.

Present #22: In Area 37, in front of the middle lodge.

Present #23: In Area 38, lodged in ice on the right side.

Present #24: On top of the snowman’s head to the left of the Advanced Merchant in Area 39.

Present #25: In Area 40, inside a tree beside the shack near the entrance.

Present #26 Another in Area 40, between two trees to the right of the Sled Race minigame.

Present #27: In Area 41, in front of the first waterfall to the right.

Present #28: In Area 43, floating in lava on the left side.

Present #29: In Area 44, to the left of the shortcut cave.

Present #30: Before the lava chest in Chest Rush (accessible through Area 45), look to the left to see a present hidden behind the gate.

Present #31: In Area 46, inside the skull’s mouth.

Present #32: In Area 48, balancing on the ledge in the far corner.

Present #33: In Area 50, behind a tree to the right of the entrance.

Present #34: Another in Area 50, behind the pillar to the left of the Rebirth 2 statue.

Present #35: Between Area 50 and 51, in front of the wall opposite the Rare Enchant vending machine.

Present #36: In Area 51, on the top of the first house to the right of the entrance.

Present #37: In Area 52, hidden in the bamboo to the right of the entrance.

Present #38: In Area 53, next to the bridge closest to the next Area’s entrance.

Present #39: In the Flower Garden, behind the greenhouse on the left side.

Present #40: In Area 55, behind the small wooden house.

Present #41: In Area 56, behind the low wall next to the large banner.

Present #42: In Area 58, on a tiny patch of land floating in the water to the left of the castle.

Present #43: In Area 59, next to the first house on the left.

Present #44: In Area 61, behind the pile of crystals on the right.

Present #45: Another in Area 61, on the left side of the Area directly across from the previous present.

Present #46: Behind a crystal at the end of the Cart Ride to Preston tracks.

Present #47: In Area 62, behind a rock to the right of the entrance.

Present #48: In Area 63, behind rocks and ice to the left of the Snow Merchant.

Present #49: Another in Area 63, on top of the blue rocks to the left of the entrance to the next Area.

Present #50: In the Trading Plaza, on the ledge near the left leaderboard.

That’s all 50 presents hidden in Pet Simulator 99’s Christmas event! Don’t forget to upgrade your presents at spawn for bigger rewards. If these gifts haven’t filled your holiday hunger, check out our guide on how to get Titanic Presents.

This guide was written while playing Pet Simulator 99 on PC via Roblox.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2023