How to Get Titanic Presents in Pet Simulator 99

With the new features introduced to Pet Simulator 99, most players are doing all they can to get a Titanic Christmas Present. This guide will provide you with information on how to get these presents, their value, and what they contain.

Roblox Pet Simulator 99: Getting Titanic Christmas Presents

The main way to get Titanic Christmas Presents in Roblox Pet Simulator 99 is by merging your presents. To do that, you must use the Present Fusing Machine, which was introduced to the game along with the new Titanic Present mechanic. This involves fusing five extra large presents. In other words, if you want Titanic Presents, there’s a lot of present farming for you to do.

Presents come in five different sizes: small, medium, large, extra large, and titanic. Combining five presents of the same size will make a present of the next size category. For instance, five small presents make a medium one, while five large presents make an extra large one. If you want Titanic Presents, you need five extra large presents.

Get Presents from the Advent Calendar

Players will find the advent calendar at the spawn. It will have new quests every day and each quest will award players with presents.

Purchase Limited-Time Holiday Packs

To speed up the process, you can purchase a limited-time holiday pack. Buying this pack three times should provide you with enough gifts to fuse for the Titanic Present.

What Are Titanic Christmas Presents?

The Titanic Christmas Present is a new feature. It was added to Pet Simulator 99 as part of the Christmas Event update. Although the drop rates are currently not known, players have a chance of getting a huge or titanic pet from a Titanic Present. Opening one of these gifts can be a thrilling experience, as the last piece of loot is slightly delayed compared to the other items.

