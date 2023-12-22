How to Get Creme Brulee Cookie Suitcase Code in Cookie Run Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To progress beyond Interrogation V in Chapter 3 of Cookie Run Kingdom, players first need to obtain the Creme Brulee Suitcase Code.

Determining the suitcase code for Creme Brulee Cookie is essentially the first step in solving this chapter’s mystery. Since it doesn’t seem like there’s any objective way to figure it out, many players end up frustrated and not knowing how to proceed. Luckily, we’re here to help.

What is the Crème Brûlée Cookie’s Suitcase Code in Cookie Run Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The code to unlock the suitcase is 1 – 2 – 2 – 4. You’ll find a hint in the Classical Music Magazine located on the right seat. In it, there’s a phrase talking about a specific date, “I still remember performing at the charity event on Christmas Eve the year I debuted. I still try to recall the emotions I felt that day whenever I perform.” This date, which is very important to Creme Brulee Cookie, is exactly what is used as a password to open the suitcase: November, 24.

Related: Cookie Run Kingdom – Ranked Tier List

After you’ve done that, proceed to gather all the evidence in the suite that is relevant to this chapter:

Organized Books and Sheet Music

A Cloth Creme Brulee Cookie uses to clean his piano keys

A Classical Music Magazine

Creme Brulee Cookie’s Glasses

Creme Brulee Cookie’s Sheet Music

Now that you have the code and know which evidence to look for, you can continue unraveling the mysteries in Chapter 3. The next scene will have Deduction Objectives, making you select the right evidence and pick the right answer for each question as you’ve done before in previous chapters. Now, in case you are faced with another mystery that does not have a direct answer, read through the evidence you find and see if you can use that to answer future questions in the Cookie Run Kingdom Holiday Express.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2023