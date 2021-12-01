How to Get Dialga and Palkia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

December 1st, 2021

Dialga and Palkia, the mascots and symbols of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, are on the top of the wishlist of the millions of players currently exploring Sinnoh in their quest to complete their Pokédex. With that said, we will now tell you how to get Dialga and Palkia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl respectively. Be advised, the following text features spoilers related to both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, respectively, players will have the opportunity to battle and catch each version’s main legendary Pokémon when they reach Spear Pillar, an area located at the top of Mt. Coronet and the place in which many believe the region of Sinnoh came to be. The area will be featured in one of the final portions of the game and will be the place in which players will face Team Galactic’s Leader Cyrus in a battle.

After defeating the villain and witnessing the events that follow, players will then have the opportunity to battle and catch Dialga (Pokémon Brilliant Diamond) or Palkia (Pokémon Shining Pearl).  It is vital that you save your game and turn off the autosave feature before facing either Dialga or Palkia, as they will prove to be worthy adversaries. To catch them, we recommend that you use either Ultra Balls or the Master Ball, always keeping in mind that, as with most Pokémon in the game, dropping their health to 25% is a must.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

