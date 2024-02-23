Image: Eleventh Hour Games

If you’re wondering how to get Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will provide you with all the necessary information to help you on your quest.

How to Obtain Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

There are several methods to acquire Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch. These include exploring the game world, completing Monolith activities, and reaching certain levels. Each method is unique and offers its own set of challenges. While enemies have a significantly low chance of dropping Dungeon Keys, bosses in the Monolith of Fate will always drop a Dungeon Key when defeated. Here are all the ways you can get a Dungeon Key in Last Epoch.

Discovering Golden Loot Boxes

As you navigate through the diverse realms of Last Epoch, be on the lookout for golden loot boxes. These treasure troves are scattered throughout the game world and can yield a variety of valuable items, including the coveted Dungeon Keys. However, the drop rate for Dungeon Keys from these boxes is relatively low, so patience and persistence are key.

Completing Monolith Objectives

Monolith activities offer another avenue to obtain Dungeon Keys. After completing Chapter 2 and gaining access to the End of Time era, you’ll discover multiple Monolith isles on the map. Each isle houses Echoes, challenging missions that pit you against numerous enemies and a final boss. Triumphing in these Echoes rewards you with a golden loot box, which may contain a Dungeon Key.

Reaping Arena Rewards

Once you reach level 45, you can begin to farm for both Arena and Dungeon Keys by engaging in Monolith activities. However, be prepared for a challenge, as the dungeons in Last Epoch are known for their difficulty.

Defeating Enemies and Bosses

In Last Epoch, every enemy defeated could potentially drop a Dungeon Key. This is especially true for enemies in areas Level 54 and higher. Timeline bosses in the Monolith of Fate are also known to drop keys.

Conquering The Arena of Champions

The Arena of Champions is another potential source of Dungeon Keys. This high-level activity is similar to Monoliths and dungeons and offers its own set of challenges and rewards.

Venturing into the Vaults of Uncertain Fate

The Vaults of Uncertain Fate, a special dungeon reward for Lightless Arbor, can also yield the Lightless Arbor Key.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2024