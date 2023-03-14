All Last Epoch Dungeons

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

Last Epoch has been getting new players making the trip to the game on quite a frequent basis; especially after the release of multiplayer. While people work their way up to the maximum skill level, some may find themselves wanting to venture through dungeons in the world. This article will take you through what dungeon in Last Epoch.

Every Dungeon in Last Epoch

There are only a few dungeons for Last Epoch at the moment but you’ll still find plenty of enjoyment. If you are looking for something to do in your free time while playing the game, then these dungeons will offer you that chance. There are sometimes new dungeons added so it is always worth keeping a lookout.

Soulfire Bastion — Can be located in the Felled Wood area .

— Can be . Temporal Sanctum — The Temporal Sanctum Dungeon can be found in The Ruined Coast .

— The Temporal Sanctum Dungeon can be . Lightless Arbor — This can be reached by first going to The Surface area and then proceeding to Shrouded Ridge from there.

Before you enter any of these dungeons you will need to get their key first. These can be acquired by way of loot drops from bosses and enemies. This means there isn’t an immediate way for you to enter the dungeons themselves.

Is it Worth Completing Dungeons in Last Epoch?

Yes, it is absolutely worth completing all of the dungeons in Last Epoch. There are a variety of rewards that you will be able to achieve from them so it is worth your time. Of course, you will be going up against tough bosses in each dungeon — so make sure to come prepared with the best gear.

You will also be able to change the tiers of dungeons so it means that you can get even rarer rewards if you go up against tougher enemies. With the servers of the game now allowing for multiplayer; your options of what to do have certainly increased dramatically.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023