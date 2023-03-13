What is the Maximum Skill Level in Last Epoch? Explained

Image: Eleventh Hour Games

In Last Epoch, there are three types of levels: class level, master class levels, and skill levels. Class levels are similar to other games; you earn experience and get to level 100. Master class levels are levels you get by spending points in passive trees. But, Last Epoch handles skill levels very different than say, a Diablo IV.

What is the Maximum Skill Level in Last Epoch?

The maximum skill level in Last Epoch is level 20. Skills themselves can be leveled up to level 20 by gaining experience and using those specific skills more often.

You may specialize five skills in Last Epoch. The five skill specialization slots become unlocked at levels 3, 9, 19, 34, and 49.

Lastly, the rate at which you earn experience for your skills is determined by your minimum skill level, or MSL. Your MSL is linked to your class level. At level four you are at MSL one, at level 10 you are at MSL two, and so on.

Every eight levels of so, your MSL will increase by one. At class level 80, you’ll be at MSL 10 which is the highest it can go. At that level, you’ll level up your skills very quickly since you’ll be gaining the most experience.

All you really need to remember is that each skill can be leveled up to level 20. To level up skills, simply get experience and work on getting your MSL higher so you earn more experience. Higher level skills generally deal more damage and don’t take as much mana.

You can also specialize up to five of your skills to add even more buffs and debuffs to them. By doing this, you’ll create the best builds in Last Epoch. You can really craft your exact build and character with the skill level freedom in Last Epoch.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023